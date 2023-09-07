LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge sentenced a man, who shot and killed another man inside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2017, to a minimum of 40 years in prison, meaning he will be in his 70s before his first possible release.

District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Joel Nuno-Cruz, 31, to 40-100 years in prison, which was the stipulation of his plea deal. Nuno-Cruz took the deal in June. As part of the deal, prosecutors said they would no longer seek the death penalty.

Metro police arrested Nuno-Cruz in January 2017 for the shooting death of Alberto Sanchez-Delatorre at the OK Corral Bar and Nightclub in the east valley. Police found Nuno-Cruz after an hours-long manhunt near East Charleston and Hollywood Boulevard.

In addition to Sanchez-Delatorre’s murder, prosecutors charged Nuno-Cruz with several violent robberies.

Nuno-Cruz was on a date with a woman at the OK Corral before the shooting on Jan. 21, 2017, police said. (KLAS)

Nuno-Cruz was on a date with a woman before the shooting. Police said the woman told them that when she and Cruz returned to their table from the dance floor, Sanchez-Delatorre was sitting in Nuno-Cruz’s chair.

Nuno-Cruz then left the bar, but returned, walked back inside and shot and killed Sanchez-Delatorre, police said. He also injured a waitress who was hit by a stray bullet.

Nuno-Cruz denied his involvement in a jailhouse interview in 2017.

Metro police have referred to Nuno-Cruz by that last name. He is also known as “Joel Nunez Cruz” and “Joel Nunoz,” according to records.