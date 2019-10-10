Convicted killer to get new trial in FBI agent’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man orginally sent to death row for killing a Las Vegas FBI agent in June 1990 has a new trial date.

FBI Special Agent John Bailey was shot and killed during a bank robbery in 1990.

Jose Echevarria was convicted of killing Special Agent John Bailey during a bank robbery. But in 2015 a federal judge ruled that Echevarria had received an unfair trial and ordered a new one. It was determined Echavarria’s trial judge could have been biased because he’d been investigated previously by Bailey and the FBI on corruption allegations.

The new trial is scheduled for November 2020.