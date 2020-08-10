Convicted felons accused of stealing explosives from mining company

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas men are facing charges for allegedly stealing explosive materials from a mining company.

Sergio Bautista, aka “Ismael Cuevas-Flores,” 34, and Eric Golden, 54, who were both indicted by a federal grand jury, appeared in court on Friday. According to the indictment, from May 12 to May 13, both men stole a 50-pound bag of Ammonium nitrate fuel oil, which is a industrial explosive and and 18 one-kilogram sticks of ammonium nitrate from Hinton Mining LLC.

According to U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich, the men, who are both convicted felons, are charged with conspiracy to steal explosive materials, theft of explosive materials moved in interstate commerce, theft of explosive materials from licensee or permittee, felons in possession of explosives and possession of stolen explosives.

Bautista’s prior felony convictions include possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, identity theft, forgery, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Golden’s prior felony convictions include trafficking in a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

The statutory maximum sentence for each count of the indictment is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

his case is the result of an investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and ATF.