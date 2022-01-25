Convicted DUI driver receives same prison term in resentencing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Convicted felon Henry Aparicio faced a judge Tuesday morning for a second time to be sentenced for a deadly DUI crash in 2018. His original sentence was thrown out by the Nevada Supreme Court after he appealed it.

As part of a plea deal, Aparicio pleaded guilty to driving drunk and recklessly and causing a crash that killed Damaso Puente and his wife, Christa Puente. Aparicio was sentenced but the Nevada Supreme Court sent the case back for resentencing because of the way the lower court had handled some victim impact letters.

Aparicio’s sentence did not change. He was once again sentenced from 15 to 44 years in prison. His blood alcohol level was more than three times over the legal limit and he was traveling 100 mph at the time of the crash.

Family members of Damaso and Christa Puente appear in court for resentencing. (KLAS-TV)

Aparicio appeared in court via video conference. Family members of the victims were also in the courtroom.