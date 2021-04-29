Conventions making a comeback in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas wants to fast forward. That’s the message of a new ad campaign that hopes to catch convention organizers’ attention and bring them back.

It’s also another sign that Vegas is coming bac to life, and why not do it in style?

We have a brand-new facility, with the Las Vegas Convention Center right next door, which is available.

Here are some of the conventions from 2019 that left a mark, in terms of size, on Las Vegas:

CES : 175,000

: 175,000 SEMA : 160,000

: 160,000 NAB: 93,000

The MAGIC Marketplace convention will be back in the spring and fall, plus Amazon’s Web Services, makes up the top five biggest in show.

Others, like the Venetian SHOT Show, World of Concrete and the National Association of Home Builders, also rack in more than 60,000 participants.

The new 15-second spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority highlights a sample of what Las Vegas has to offer post-pandemic. It promises the return of live meetings and events, with enhanced health and wellness protocols, more than 2 million-square-feet of new and innovative meeting space, groundbreaking transportation services, new resorts — the list keeps going.

The calendar is filling up, and CES will return in person in January. SEMA and NAB are also set for this fall. The MAGIC Marketplace is booked for February and August at Mandalay Bay.

Our city will be busy, and Las Vegas is ready.