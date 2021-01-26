Convention workers, supervisors required to complete safety training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Training for convention services workers and supervisors is required under Nevada Law, according to the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations.

Workers and supervisors are required to complete 10- and 30-hour OSHA training programs within 15 days of starting work in the convention services industry.

For more information on the requirement, see the Department of Business & Industry website.

Workers who perform construction, installation, maintenance, operation, repair or removal of trade show or exhibition displays must be trained.

The bill aligns with previously enacted rules mandating similar training requirements for workers in the construction and entertainment industries. All construction and general industry 10- and 30-hour training programs approved by the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration will satisfy the training requirements for the convention services industry.

The mandatory training was put into Nevada law during the 2019 Legislative session, and became effective on Jan. 1, 2020.

“The intent of the training requirement is to provide workers who are regularly exposed to workplace safety and health hazards with basic information about how to identify and avoid injuries and illnesses commonly associated with their work,” according to a division news release. “Convention services combine elements of construction and general industry work, making both construction and general industry training programs suitable to provide awareness level training to workers.”