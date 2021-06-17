Convention comeback continues: 65K people expected at Barrett-Jackson Car Auction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have been around The Strip this week, you probably noticed more group events, and conventions just a week ago, the first convention since the start of the pandemic was held — World of Concrete.

Another popular attraction is back now, too.

The Barrett-Jackson Car Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center is expected to bring in 65,000 people, this weekend.

People from all across the country are coming here to bid on luxurious cars. The auction is taking place at the new west hall.

After having to postpone the auction due to the pandemic, Barrett-Jackson CEO, Craig Jackson, is glad to revive this event, and visitors are happy to attend.

“We really feel like we are part of the fabric of Las Vegas. We are not just out-of-towners, we are part of this community,” said CEO Jackson. “Everyone can come down and enjoy Barrett-Jackson without any of the restrictions, and I feel like the excitement is here.”

“I had to stay at home and social distance and all that stuff. It’s nice being here and seeing the crowds,” said Mitch Royce, visiting from Montana.

This auction, with attendees from all over the nation, provides a $40 million boost to our economy.

The auction goes until Saturday. It is open to the public.

You can purchase tickets through the Barrett-Jackson website.