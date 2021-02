LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lines are moving slowly at the Las Vegas Convention Center as COVID-19 vaccinations continue while the registration system is down.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, registration is being done manually during the outage. They emphasize that vaccinations are continuing.

A report from the vaccination site at about 10:15 a.m. indicated that the line had not moved in an hour as people waited for the Moderna vaccine.