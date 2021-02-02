Convention center opens to give second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Currently, fewer than 1.5% of all adults in Nevada have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus but a new push starts Monday morning that will change that percentage.

The Las Vegas Convention Center is a main economic driver for the Las Vegas economy and now it will become a different type of lifeline for the community.

The site is designated as a second dose site where people will be able to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It takes two shots for the vaccine to be fully effective.

People who received their first dose from the Southern Nevada Health District at Cashman Center, Western High School or another health district location can make an appointment for the second dose.

You must present your CDC immunization card when you arrive at the site. The staff will check to make sure the interval time between shots is correct. After being checked in, people will be separated for either the Moderna or Pzfier vaccine. You must wait 15 to 30 minutes so you can be observed for any reaction.