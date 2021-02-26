Convention Center now offering first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine will now be able to get their first dose at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Until now, the site has only administered second doses.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the current groups eligible for a vaccine include people 65 years of age and older, health care workers, and those in the public safety and security frontline community groups. Within these groups, eligibility has been expanded to include mortuary services workers and security guards.

The district is also offering first dose appointments through Saturday, Feb. 27 at Cashman Center.

You can book an appointment at this link.

Second dose appointments are available to people who were vaccinated at a health district or partner clinic and received the Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days prior or the Moderna vaccine at least 28 days prior.

Health officials say the first dose of the vaccine starts building protection from the virus that causes COVID-19 and the second dose is needed to get the most protection the vaccine has to offer.

The Cashman Center Clinic is located in Exhibit Hall B, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd. The Convention Center Clinic site is located in the C-1 area of the facility’s Central Hall. Both sites are open Tuesday through Saturday.

A state administered call center is available to answer questions and assist those who may need help making appointments. The call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-800-401-0946. The Health District also continues to urge people to cancel appointments if they have made more than one. In addition to the call center, people can email covidvaccine-appointments@snhd.org for assistance canceling appointments.