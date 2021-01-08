Convention Center Loop ‘substantially complete,’ LVCVA officials say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Work on the Convention Center Loop is “substantially complete” according to officials with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Construction of tunnels and stations for the project, which will allow convention visitors to travel under the Las Vegas Convention Center area in all-electric Tesla vehicles, has been on schedule since officials said the system would be ready for CES this year.

Related Content Elon Musk company wants to construct Vegas Loop underground transit system

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the plans for CES, but with “only finishing touches remaining,” the LVCVA is looking for the right time to officially unveil the project.

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has been doing the heavy work — the tunnels — and testing of the vehicles could begin soon.

That just leaves paving, painting, and a lot of detail work behind the scenes.

The LVCVA has a web cam pointed at the station that is part of the Convention Center expansion along Convention Center Drive, and paving work at that site appears to be finished.

Contracts worth millions of dollars for The Boring Company will be on the agenda when the LVCVA board meets on Tuesday. Another contract for Western Management Group for operation of the LVCVA’s recently purchased monorail is also on the agenda.