Convention Center expansion just the start of big changes across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our 8 News Now team took a firsthand tour of what will be The Las Vegas Convention Center’s expansion Thursday. While the massive new building is 1.4 million square feet, experts say it’s just a small piece of our city’s coming changes.

Every concrete slab and metal beam brings The Las Vegas Convention Center closer to its ultimate era.

“It’s pretty impressive,” tourist Hunter Enright said of the area’s construction.

The new building will include a 600,000 square foot exhibition center, a 30,000 square foot atrium and dozens of multi-purpose meeting rooms connecting to the existing 3.2 million square foot facility.

Our 8 News Now crew was already able to see the building take shape this week, as the work officially hits its midway mark.

“It’s an exciting time in Las Vegas,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Senior Vice President Lori Nelson-Kraft told 8 News Now. “You’ve got new resorts popping up, you’ve got thousands of new hotel rooms, you’ve got some great entertainment destinations.’

Soon to open spots like Resorts World, Allegiant Stadium and MSG Sphere will also appeal to thousands across the country, bringing a big boost to our local economy.

“The totality of all these new offerings,” Nelson-Kraft added. “New hotel rooms and space will allow the Las Vegas destination to grow and attract more visitors than ever before.”

Therefore, while we all might see a slew of orange cones in the coming months, it looks like all this change will definitely be worth the wait.

“I feel like Vegas is changing with me,” Enright concluded. “I’m growing up and so is the town.”

Tourism already brings about $60 billion to our local economy every year, according to LVCVA statistics. Once the convention center expansion is completed, it’s expected to bring at least 600,000 more people here annually.

Allegiant Stadium is set to open by summer 2020.

The new portion of The Las Vegas Convention Center and Resorts World Las Vegas are slated to open by December 2020.

MSG Sphere should open by 2021.