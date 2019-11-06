Controversial proposal attempts to tackle homeless sleeping on the streets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council will take on a controversial ordinance that supporters say is designed to help the valley’s homeless. But homeless advocates argue it’s inhumane and likely illegal.

It’s estimated there are around 5,000 people in the valley who are homeless.

The city is considering a proposed ordinance that would make it a misdemeanor to camp of sleep in certain public areas, such as sidewalks in the city limits. A misdemeanor carries a fine of up to $1,000 or up to six months in jail. It would only be enforced if there is space at local shelters.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman says it’s designed to encourage people to seek help from the city’s resource centers. The city is also trying to deal with hygiene and sanitation issues.

Goodman believes the ordinance would benefit the homeless population while protecting the health and safety of the entire community.

However, there’s backlash from critics, including the ACLU of Nevada.

“We find it to be quite inhumane and too punitive in its approach. We think that they need to stop and they need to start over and go back to a regional approach. They need to consider what other jurisdictions are doing,” said Tod Story, executive director, ACLU of Nevada.

The National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty sent council members a letter on Monday.

It says, in part, quote:

“The city of Las Vegas may be pursuing ineffective, expensive, and likely illegal punishment strategies rather than constructive solutions…” National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty

The city has an online blog with more information about the ordinance, which is up for discussion at 9 a.m. at the city council.