Controversial health district leader Dr. Joe Iser sets Jan. 3 retirement date

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District, Dr. Joe Iser, announced his retirement today. He will leave the post on Jan. 3.

Iser had previously told a committee he planned to leave in December of 2020. He had come under fire for frequent absences for travel, but was awarded a contract extension earlier this year.

Iser received a contract extension and a 2.5 percent raise in February, despite whistleblower complaints that he wasn’t around the office. He was making $325,000 a year in salary and benefits at the time.

He was also awarded back pay for six weeks of vacation that he never used, worth $32,000.

Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District.

Dr. Fermin Leguen will serve as SNHD’s acting chief while the district conducts a search to replace Iser. Leguen is the current director of the Clinical Services Division.

Iser led SNHD through the purchase of its first building and a move from a Shadow Lane facility that had “dire” structural problems. SNHD’s new home is in a building that formerly housed a Target store at Decatur Boulevard and Meadows Lane.

An SNHD news release credited Iser with securing funds to implement a Federally Qualified Health Center, the accreditation of a preventive medicine residency program, implementation of a primary care model, a mobile rural health campaign that provided immunizations and dental health services to underserved individuals, and responses to numerous outbreaks and public health issues.

Iser said he plans to travel and spend time with his family.

“I have several trips planned and a list of national parks I would like to visit,” said Iser. “I’m also looking forward to spending much more time with my grandchildren and to kayaking, fly-fishing, and being active in the community.”