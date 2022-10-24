LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead National Recreation Area is warning the public about controlled flash floods that will be happening in the Las Vegas Wash over the next two days.

According to the park, multiple low and high flow (flash flood) events will occur in the Las Vegas Wash on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Wednesday, Oct. 26. as part of routine maintenance.

Park officials are warning everyone to stay out of the Las Vegas Wash over the next two days as the flooding events present a serious drowning risk. It appears this will affect the area of the wash downstream of Lake Las Vegas.