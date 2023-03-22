LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A controlled fire designed to purge invasive plants and hazardous vegetation is planned near the Lake Mead Fish Hatchery, the National Park Service said Wednesday.

The “prescribed burn” at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area is scheduled to start Tuesday (March 28) and take one to two days to complete, according to a news release from the agency.

The burn, designed to kill off invasive species, brush that could ignite and cause fire damage and to improve habitat and biodiversity, will cover an area of about 20 acres along Lakeshore Road, west of Lake Mead and adjacent to the state Department of Wildlife’s fish hatchery, the release said.

Removing dead and highly invasive plants through the prescribed burn “will

reduce the competition for native plants to thrive,” said Jeremie Gamiao, the assistant fire management officer for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Gamiao in the news release specifically referred to tamarisk as a target of the burn, which according to the Department of the Interior alters “habitat quality for some wildlife, water use by floodplain vegetation and the frequency and intensity of wildfires.”

No closures are planned because of the burn, but those visiting or driving Lakeshore Road and the initial stretch of Northshore Road could see smoke, fire and firefighters during the burns, the news release said. Drivers are asked to slow their speed and follow instructions from firefighters.

Also, visitors and campers within the Las Vegas Wash, Boulder Beach, Government

Wash areas, and residents or visitors of Lake Las Vegas also could see smoke.

Impact from the smoke is expected to be minimal, the release said, but could be seen be planes and helicopters flying in the area.