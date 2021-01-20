Contributions to charity grew in 2020, with Nevada donations averaging $446

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the charitable side of many Americans.

A survey by TOP Data looked at consumer spending trends and found that charitable contributions were up from December 2019 to December 2020. The study found that the average American donated $608 to charity in 2020.

That’s a 25% increase, according to the study.

The survey also estimates that 16% of Americans will donate all or part of their $600 stimulus check.

Figures for Nevada showed that people donated an average of $446, which ranked at No. 43 in the nation. But the increase over last year’s charitable contributions in the state — a 48% rise — put Nevada at No. 12 in the nation.

That’s a big jump, considering the pandemic’s devastating effect on the state’s tourism-based economy.

A map shows the average contribution by state:

Further analysis by TOP Data showed that more millenials — 74% — made a charitable contribution when compared to other age groups. Gen Z contributions were next-highest at 66%.

The data also included results of a survey of 1,000 Americans.

TOP Data analyzed weekly spending data of 900,000 Americans released by consumer finance apps. This spend was mapped to over 150 preselected Charitable Organizations. Sample organizations include (American Red Cross, Catholic Relief Services, Children International, Goodwill, and Network for Good). This information collected was cross-checked with each organization, and any correction provided was incorporated into the report.