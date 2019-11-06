Contribute to care packages for troops overseas during Henderson veterans expo

HENDERSON (KLAS) — You can help send a little bit of home to our troops overseas during the Henderson Veterans Expo and Care Package Drive in Henderson this weekend.

The event will be held inside the Galleria Mall Nov. 9-10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free for those who wish to attend.

More than 50 local and national veterans’ organizations will participate. These organizations are dedicated to informing veterans and their families about myriad resources available in the community, from service providers to VA benefits organizations and much more.

If you’d like to donate to care packages, Operation Care Package will be in full-swing. Organizers are asking attendees to bring several items, including:

Beef jerky

Trail mix

Protein bars

Gum and breath mints

Toothpaste

Body wash

Lip balm

Sunscreen

Foot powder

Baby wipes

AA and AAA batteries

Care packages are a fantastic way to support Nevada’s troops deployed far and wide.