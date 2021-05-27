Contractor accused of abandoning projects arrested on multiple felony charges

HENDERSON, Nev. — A contractor’s broken promises sort of speak, has landed him in hot water. Revoked contractor Brett Benson of SSM of Nevada, dba Security Screen Masters was arrested by Henderson Police on May 25. Benson had 17 outstanding warrants, including 15 felonies, based on the Nevada State Contractors Board charges resulting in a violation of Benson’s parole.

The NSCB found that Benson violated Nevada law through abandonment and substandard work related to multiple projects for Nevada homeowners after taking payment and performing little or no work on the properties.

Officials say Benson also failed to comply with an initial Administrative Citation concerning two violations of NRS 624 and later had the license of Security Screen Masters (#81295) revoked when more than 20 complaints alleging abandonment were validated through the NSCB’s investigation.

The Residential Recovery Fund has awarded more than $115,400 to Benson’s victims, with additional cases still pending.

“It is extremely disappointing when a licensed contractor violates the law and puts the health and safety of Nevada homeowners at risk,” stated NSCB Executive Officer Margi A. Grein. “Mr. Benson’s actions were egregious, and as we pursued the full extent of the law to bring him to justice, we were grateful to offer his victims recourse through the Recovery Fund based on their diligence of hiring and trusting a licensed Nevada contractor with their home construction needs.”

Security Screen Masters became licensed in 2016 and had its license revoked by the NSCB in November of 2020. The criminal charges filed by the NSCB in February of 2021 were flagged by the Henderson Police Department as a violation of the conditions of Benson’s release from other unrelated charges, leading to his arrest.

Benson remains in the custody of Henderson until a court date is scheduled.