Bringing children back in the classroom after the COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, the State Board of Education met virtually to talk about the return to school this fall following the pandemic shutdown.

The overall goals in the meeting were listening to superintendents from across the state on what happened in their districts when schools closed and looking ahead to reopening our schools in the fall.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara shared some staggering numbers with the board. He said out of the approximately 325,000 students in the district, teachers have not been able to make any contact with more than 4,200 of them.

Another concern Jara discussed was the “summer slide” combined with what’s now being called the “COVID slide.” This is when students forget what’s already been taught because they are out of school.

As of today, the district is still planning on being back in the classroom on Aug. 10.

“The health and wellness of our students and employees will be the top priority, so I don’t have an answer as to what school’s going to look like because we don’t know what the guidelines from the CSC,” explained Jara, “as they continue to tell us.”

Jara also told the board that by June 30, he will have a plan with dates dealing with the reopening process for CCSD.

As for the surveys parents all filled out, the results will be available June 11 at the board meeting.