LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Asia Thomas, who works at “Get Nailed” used to think her drive to work was a breeze, however, that was before roadwork along Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road became a never-ending battle for her.

“Trying to get here takes 35 minutes sometimes and I live two streets up,” Thomas said.

While orange traffic cones and detour signs have become a staple along Las Vegas roadways, it doesn’t make it easier for those who live in the valley.

“It’s even worse with the construction because there is no way to get around it. There are no shortcuts, and we are in traffic, bumper to bumper,” she added.

Christian Trinh, who also works at “Get Nailed,” says the construction is causing clients to miss their appointments.

“The client before this came in an hour late because of the traffic and so when they are late it pushes my appointments behind,” he shared.

Over at Shang Artisan Noodle, employees have had to change their commute to work altogether because of the construction. Jenny Han who has worked at the restaurant for almost a year, explains.

“Traffic has been crazy lately, especially with new projects going on and it’s been tough. I stress now thinking about what time I need to leave in order to get to work,” she added.