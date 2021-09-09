Contention over CCSD vaccine mandate continues as federal regulations are announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A week after Clark County School District trustees voted in favor of a staff vaccine mandate, parents and teachers shared their frustration during Thursday’s regular board meeting.

“Implementing a mandate is upsetting, frustrating,” a CCSD teacher of 25 years said during the meeting’s public comment. “And repelling employees both current and potential.”

Per the board’s decision, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara has the power to require COVID-19 immunization for all employees.

“I am so proud of the board of trustees for their decision,” Dr. Jara said to 8 News Now Thursday.

No official plan is in place for the district yet, so we asked Dr. Jara if he will follow federal vaccine rules announced Thursday, which requires employees in workplaces of at least 100 people to get vaccinated or test for the virus weekly.

“I applaud the president for continuing on his commitment,” Dr. Jara said in response to our question. “And Congress on their commitment to make sure our children are in classrooms.”

Though he wouldn’t concretely say what’s in store, the superintendent also praised President Biden’s push for COVID-19 safety measures in schools.

Still, those who attended Thursday’s meeting said they are unhappy, and they won’t stop fighting until things change.

“You have angered more people than you can imagine,” Bonnie Taylor said during public comment.

“I respectfully ask,” another person added, addressing trustees directly. “You to reconsider your decision.”

Dr. Jara said Thursday that over 26,000 of all CCSD employees have submitted their vaccination cards to the district system.