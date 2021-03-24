Container Park’s iconic praying mantis to emerge from hibernation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a year-long hibernation, the Downtown Container Park’s iconic fire-breathing praying mantis sculpture is back in action.

The Mantis will be “awakened” by a drum circle at her usual location on the corner of 7th and Fremont streets on Thursday, April 1, at sunset.

The 40-foot long metal mantis greets Container Park visitors with firey pyrotechnic blasts and banter. It was bought by the late former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh in 2013 and has been entertaining guests as the shopping district’s mascot ever since.

The Mantis will run regularly starting at sunset Thursdays through Saturdays and has plans for expanded hours in the future.

Container Park’s current hours are Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Masks and social distancing protocols will be enforced at the awakening event.