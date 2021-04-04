Container Park hosts ‘touchless’ egg hunt to celebrate Easter safely

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of people showed up Sunday at Container Park to celebrate Easter, marking the first big event the park has held since the pandemic started.

The beautiful weather was the perfect excuse for folks to come out to Container Park for their family-friendly Easter egg hunt, but this year it came with a twist.

This one was touchless with the help of the Touchless Egg Hunt app to help make sure COVID-19 protocols are still in place.

You had one hour to explore the park and collect the eggs by scanning a code through the app — a unique way to bring some holiday joy back into our lives.

“I’m pretty glad the community can come together, and we can all have fun doing this egg hunt and yea it’s pretty fun,” said Kaden Wilson.

“It’s great to see the locals coming out, the ones that feel comfortable to come out,” said Container Park General Manager James Gonzalez. “We feel like it’s our responsibility to have these types of events especially if you celebrate Easter for the downtown and the locals.”

While collecting eggs, participants were able to jam out to music with a silent disco, and of course, it would not be Easter without a visit from the Easter Bunny. Families were able to get pictures with him after they collected their eggs.

Organizers say they expected around 200 people, but 400 showed up for the event.