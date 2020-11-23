Container Park announces socially-distanced Small Business Saturday

LAS VEGAS, NV JANUARY 14, 2017-At the entrance to Downtown Container Park a praying mantis structure by artist Kirk Jellum shoots fireballs from its antennason Saturday, January 14, 2017. (Jason Ogulnik/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Las Vegas’ Container Park is hosting a socially-distanced Small Business Saturday to give customers a chance to get deals and shop from some small local Las Vegas retailers.

The event begins on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. at the outdoor shopping center located at Fremont and 7th streets.

There will be an all-day celebration including tenant specials, live art and a special Santa appearance via a live video from his home in the North Pole.

“There is no doubt that this year has been tough for everyone across the board,” says Container Park General Manager James Gonzales. “Small businesses are proving to be the most affected during the pandemic which makes this year’s Small Business Saturday the most important since the holiday’s inception. Sixty-seven cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays within the community. The owners and employees of these businesses are our family, our friends, our neighbors, and I think it’s really important we support them this holiday season.”

Here are some of the Container Park Deals:

Simply Pure – Buy 1 fresh juice, get 50% off a second fresh juice

Buy 1 fresh juice, get 50% off a second fresh juice Sunny Pole Fitness – 20% off any pole class/party and/or membership, $10 of any retail purchase of $60 or more.

– 20% off any pole class/party and/or membership, $10 of any retail purchase of $60 or more. LAYOP – 30% off regular price items and 50% off clearance (excluding stickers or buttons)

– 30% off regular price items and 50% off clearance (excluding stickers or buttons) Third & Arrow – 15% off your order

15% off your order Pizza Zazza – $7.99 10-inch Cheese Pizza

– $7.99 10-inch Cheese Pizza DTLV Merch – 10% off total purchase

– 10% off total purchase Waffelato – Take a large waffelato and split it for two! $10.50

– Take a large waffelato and split it for two! $10.50 Tour Support CBD – Free daily dose of CBD with any purchase, 20% off entire purchase.

– Free daily dose of CBD with any purchase, 20% off entire purchase. Lovo Cigars – Buy 2 cigars get one cigar for $2

– Buy 2 cigars get one cigar for $2 Las Vegas Kettle Corn – Buy 1 bag of popcorn and get a 2 nd bag of the same size free

– Buy 1 bag of popcorn and get a 2 bag of the same size free Sugar Shop – 10% off total purchase

– 10% off total purchase Sassy Boutique – 10% off your total purchase, sale rack starting at $10

– 10% off your total purchase, sale rack starting at $10 Guud Kava – 25% off all beverages

– 25% off all beverages Oak & Ivy – 2-for-1 Rosé Sangria

Downtown Container Park is doing its part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The park is currently operating under statewide guidelines. Guests are required to wear face coverings and to follow social distancing protocols.