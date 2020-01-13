Medicare supplement plans; changes affect consumers who turned 65 in 2020

CARSON CITY (KLAS) — The Division of Insurance is reminding consumers that Medicare Supplement plans C and F, also known as Medigap C and F, are no longer available to newly eligible consumers, as of January 1, 2020.

Congress passed the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (“MACRA”), a law that states that Medicare Supplement plans will no longer be allowed to cover the Part B deductible to newly eligible individuals.

Consumers who turned 65 or who first became eligible for Medicare due to age, disability or end-stage renal disease on or after January 1, 2020, will not have the option to purchase Medicare Supplement plans C or F because those plans cover the Part B deductible.

“Considering purchasing supplemental coverage for Medicare is a personal decision,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson.

This does not affect consumers whose 65th birthday was before January 1, 2020 or those who first became eligible for Medicare before January 1, 2020 and had already purchased those plans before such date as these are “grandfathered” plans.

Consumers eligible for Medicare before January 1, 2020 but have not yet enrolled in such plans, may still be able to purchase one of these plans.

“To aid consumers in reaching that decision, the Division has developed several resources and we suggest taking time to educate yourself on your options,” added Richardson.

The Division encourages consumers to contact a licensed agent, broker, producer or consultant to assist in selecting appropriate Medicare Supplement insurance coverage.

Consumers are also encouraged to learn more about these products by reading the Division’s Medicare Supplement Insurance Premium Comparison Guide located on the Division’s website.

While the rates displayed are the effective rates based on smoking status, gender, location and age, the actual premium rate each company charges may be based on a number of different factors.