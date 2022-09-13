LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Complaints and compliments about NV Energy, Southwest Gas and other utilities will be the subject at two public hearings scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Las Vegas.

The consumer sessions, which are required to be held once a year, will be at the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada’s (PUCN) office at 9075 W. Diablo Dr., Suite 250. The office is just off the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, just north of Russell Road.

If you’ve got something to say, get there on time for either the 1 p.m. session or the 6 p.m. session. If you’re late and no one else gets up to speak, you just might miss your chance. Commissioners can close the hearing if no member of the public appears to speak within 15 minutes of the start of the consumer sessions.

Telecommunications, railroads and water companies are also under the regulatory authority of the PUCN, but the Southern Nevada Water Authority is not. Not sure if the company you want to talk about is regulated by the PUCN? Find a list of companies here: regulated companies document. Telecommunications companies account for 48 pages of the document, water companies are on five pages and power companies take up 10 pages.

Public comment may be limited to three minutes per speaker. Questions about the consumer sessions will be handled by the PUCN at (702) 486-7210.

In addition to members of the PUCN Regulatory Operations Staff, representatives from the Nevada Bureau of Consumer Protection and the utilities will be available to respond to concerns about their companies