Consul of Mexico in Las Vegas dedicates memorial to COVID-19 victims on Día de los Muertos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — November 1 and 2 celebrates the “Day of the Dead,” or “Día de los Muertos.” The Mexican holiday dates back several thousand years. It’s now celebrated around the world, including in the Las Vegas Valley.

Every year, the holiday pays tribute to loved ones who are no longer on Earth. The tradition took a different tone this year, with the Mexican Consulate of Las Vegas dedicating a memorial to people who have died from COVID-19.

The Consul of Mexico in Las Vegas, Julian Escutia, and Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, unveiled an altar, called “Altar De Muertos” at an event celebrating Day of the Dead on Monday.

Families traditionally place pictures of loved ones, burn candles and incense and spread bright marigold flowers on altars that span several levels.

“Day of the Dead” replaces mourning with a celebration of both life and death. During the dedication, the Mexican Consulate read the names of 29 Mexican nationals who died in Nevada from COVID-19.

The Consul of Mexico in Las Vegas, Julian Escutia, starts reading the names of 29 Mexicans who died from COVID19 in Nevada. @ConsulMexLvn @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/R9OcOpnjhh — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 2, 2020

“They were hardworking people, family people. They came to this country to contribute with their work, with their values, with their traditions,” Escutia said.

“The positivity rates have disproportionately impacted our Latinos. I think mostly because we do have frontline jobs where we can’t work from home. We have to be in person and surrounded by people, so obviously, the exposure is sometimes more than other jobs. But thankfully, our mortality rate has not been the same as the positivity rate,” Councilwoman Diaz said.

The Consul of Mexico is following COVID-19 safety measures. The Mexican Consulate said they help about 100 people a day. They’ve also expanded hours to keep up with that demand.

They are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m on weekdays right now.