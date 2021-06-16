Construction workers take precautions against the heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley is in the middle of a heatwave, and the extreme heat is really impacting people who work outside.

SR Construction uses a cooling trailer so workers can get a break and hydrate. Construction workers have also had to adjust their schedule around the scorching temps.

It’s a challenge,” said Lance Wilson, the superintendent of SR Construction. “We started earlier. We start at 5:30 a.m. now because the heat index keeps going up; when it keeps going up, it hits its peak around 3 in the afternoon, so we like to be done before then.”

About 22 workers were at the site Wednesday building the Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging facility.

The company has about 200 workers across the valley. They have a buddy system to monitor their heat index.

The job site says they also go over safety measures every morning site coordinator stops by the sites to go over OSHA guidelines.

The heat isn’t only affecting construction workers. It’s slowing locksmiths like Alonso down as well.

“You know you have the good times, and you have the hard times,” Alonso said. “Now is the hard times, but we get used to it. We have the ice chest with water. We have a special hat.”

Alonso says he has to take breaks in between to avoid heat exhaustion.