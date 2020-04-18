Construction worker at Circa Resort site tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A construction worker at the Circa Resort and Casino site in downtown Las Vegas has tested positive for COVID-19.

Circa’s project team says they were notified about the worker testing positive on Thursday, April 16.

The worker is currently in isolation and will not return to work until cleared by their healthcare provider, Circa Resort said in a statement sent to 8 News Now.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our team members, project partners and the community. The team had previously implemented stringent cleaning protocols on the project consistent with CDC guidelines. In accordance with those protocols, the area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized. Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected.“ Circa project team

The downtown Las Vegas project says it has the following preventative policies and procedures in place on the project to minimize the risk of coronavirus:

Strict Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance including directing team members who feel sick or have health-related concerns to stay home

A verbal health screen of all workers is conducted prior to beginning work on site

Implementation of social distancing and recommended personal hygiene practices

Reduced worker concentrations

Increased sanitation and cleaning throughout the project site including high traffic areas, which are sanitized multiple times per day. Those areas are further monitored to ensure appropriate social distancing. Hand wash stations and sanitizers are available throughout the project site

Implementation of a COVID-19 Compliance Team to ensure adherence to local, state and national laws/recommendations.

Staggered start times to minimize the quantity of workers entering the project at the same time.

Working with customers and trade partners to adjust workflows as necessary

Implementation of teleconferencing where applicable

“We will continue to follow guidance issued by the CDC along with local, state, and federal health authorities. We will remain committed to implementing further changes or adjustments as needed to help protect the health and safety of everyone on the project.“ Circa project team

Circa Resort and Casino construction started early in 2019. It will be the tallest hotel building north of the Las Vegas Strip. The gaming resort is due to open in December 2020.