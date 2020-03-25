Construction worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the Mortenson/McCarthy construction company, a worker from the Allegiant Stadium site has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Mortenson/McCarthy says the worker was not in close contact with other project workers and has been off site since last week.

The patient is now self-isolating, and will not return to work until cleared to do so.

Mortenson/McCarthy says they have already implemented social distancing and stringent cleaning protocols. They also say the area where the worker had been assigned has been shut down and sanitized.

In the statement, Mortenson/McCarthy also says work continues in the other areas of the project, and other areas remain unaffected.