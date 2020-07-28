Construction underway on new patient tower at Henderson Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new six-story patient tower that will add 93 beds to Henderson Hospital is now under construction.

The $150 million project is expected to be completed and open in late 2021.

Phase one of the new tower includes:

the addition of 36 medical/surgical beds

relocation of the existing 25-bed observation nursing unit

increasing the observation unit to 33 beds

expansion of Women’s Services area adding six Labor & Delivery suites, another Caesarean-section surgical suite, 14 new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) beds, and more antepartum beds for high risk mothers-to-be



The hospital says additional phases will include the buildout of two more 36-bed medical/surgical nursing units and potential NICU beds, based on the needs of the community.

The project will also add approximately 30 beds in the Emergency department when the observation nursing unit is relocated within the tower.

A three-story parking structure with 480 spaces will also be built, with the capability to expand to six stories.

The tower construction follows the completion of a $24 million expansion that included a 25-bed observation nursing unit which opened for patient care on July 24, 2020.