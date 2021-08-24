Construction slows north Strip traffic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Roadwork is keeping several lanes closed and slowing traffic on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip through Wednesday.

Traffic is restricted to one lane in both directions south of Sahara Ave. The main entrance to the Sahara Hotel-Casino is also closed to drivers. Work in the area began Sunday.

The lane closures are for the replacement of asphalt and striping on the northbound side of Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain Rd. to Sahara Ave through the fall.

This is still the first phase of a multi-year Clark County road project on Las Vegas Blvd. between Sahara and the 215 Beltway. Each phase includes water line replacement, new pavement, intersection modifications to improve pedestrian crossings, upgrades to traffic signals, LED street lighting with smart poles, and enhanced median landscaping.