LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction has been set to begin on a new hotel and casino on Las Vegas Boulevard. The Dream hotel will be located near the Las Vegas sign.

In a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning, community leaders like Governor Steve Sisolak and Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson were in attendance for opening remarks and to congratulate those working on this project.

Bill Shopoff is the president of Shopoff Realty Investments. He said his company purchased the land last year, with project costs at $550 million.

“Covid actually never slowed us down. We had to work with the airport authority and with their concerns and anxieties, they were great to work with and Commissioner Gibson was a star in providing great leadership to help us navigate through that process,” explained Shopoff.

With 531 rooms, the new hotel will feature 8 different food and beverage options, a day club, pool, and a casino.

Senior president of McCarthy building companies Ross Edwards said he is excited to bring jobs to the las vegas valley.

“We’re adding about 12 new construction jobs plus an additional 2,000 jobs related to the project that is offsite. It’s going to be great for the community and we’re super excited about it. It’s going to be a new landmark in Las Vegas,” said Edwards.

The proposed opening date for the dream hotel and casino is 2024.