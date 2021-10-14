Construction set to begin on Majestic Las Vegas hotel in early 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The groundbreaking for the new Majestic hotel, which was already supposed to be under construction, will take place in early 2022, according to the hotel’s website.

The $850 million off-Strip property will be on Convention Center Drive, across from the newly expanded convention center. Developer Lorenzo Doumani bought the Clarion Hotel back in 2014 and tore it down nin months later. He had planned to begin construction on the Majestic in the summer of 2021.

Even with a later construction start date, the hotel’s website says it plans to have the project completed by the end of 2024.

The 720-room hotel will be non-gaming and non-smoking and will have a medical wellness spa. It will also offer 35 corporate suites on the tower’s top 10 floors. The suites will be offered for sale starting at $10 million.

When Doumani announced the project in 2019, he said it’s what Las Vegas needed.

“I think what’s not here; what’s lacking is a high-end boutique, non-gaming, non-smoking, ultra-classy sophisticated kind of place and that’s what we’re going to do.”