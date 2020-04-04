Construction projects continue across the valley amid COVID-19 outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While less congested roads are a benefit to construction crews, some of them are having a hard time securing building supplies, and they have to get creative when it comes to their protective equipment.

Less people on the roads means crews can double up at construction sites like Las Vegas Boulevard. Major projects such as Allegiant Stadium, the convention center, Circa Downtown and Resorts World are also moving forward despite the pandemic.

Other construction sites are not so lucky.

“We’re going to slow down on the Sphere, and that’s because some of the material issues,” said Tommy White, Laborer’s Union Local 872. The drew has came to halt and that’s only because the owners of that project are from New York and London.”

White says while workers have access to sanitizer, eye protection, and masks, it’s getting harder to secure them. Many N95 masks are being supplied to medical workers.

“We’re fine with that,” White said. “We just want to make sure our construction workers are also protected.”

To assist with that, the “Nevada Construction and Development Assembly” was created. Through this, more safety measures will be added, such as extra hand washing stations and more safety personnel on site to make sure workers are following the six-foot rule as well as proper hygiene.