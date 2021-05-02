Construction projects cause traffic delays across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several roadways across the Las Vegas valley are being worked on for weeks at a time, causing increased traffic and inconvenience for locals around town.

8 News Now spoke to residents to hear how they feel about it and how this may affect their commute.

“It’s not the greatest situation for locals in Las Vegas,” said local, Jenna Silva. “I usually leave about an hour before I must go to work, and I work on the strip.”

“I’m out on the roads a lot and I drive a lot, so it takes a toll,” said local, Alex Corpez.

Starting Monday, May 3rd, East Wyoming Avenue will be closed at Las Vegas Boulevard. That will last until May 28th. One lane eastbound and one lane westbound will remain open.

⚠️🚧 #Vegas expect some delays on our roadways as several construction projects are underway. From the 215 Beltway to E. Wyoming Ave to the Strip. More details and local reaction at 11pm on #8NN #ROADWORK #TRAFFIC #DELAYS #CONSTRUCTION 🛣🚙 pic.twitter.com/nAp8RzlJiS — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) May 3, 2021

One major roadway project already in the works is on The Strip. The northbound side of Las Vegas Boulevard is currently limited to one travel lane between Spring Mountain Road and Resorts World Drive.

While these closures are inconvenient, some locals are staying optimistic and say they are glad the work is being done.

“Even with more traffic with more people on the roads, it’s no big deal from my experience. I drive around quite a bit,” said local, Nick Ryan.

“I am thankful that the roads are getting fixed, so our cars are not bumping around losing pieces and parts,” said local, Chelsea Riccardi.