Construction project to install bollards begins at airport, could cause some traffic backups

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re heading to Harry Reid International Airport’s Terminal 1, you should expect some potential traffic delays because of new construction project.

Work crews have begun a year-long project to install bollards in the passenger drop-off area. The bollards are meant to keep pedestrians safe from getting struck by a vehicle. The steel posts provide protection from cars traveling at high speeds.

During the construction, traffic in the departure area will be impacted because workers will close two lanes to begin installing the 300 bollards. Traffic will be directed to the middle lanes in order to reduce backups.

Departure area at Harry Reid International Airport. (KLAS-TV)

“We will have rolling closures and the lanes will only be closed while the work is taking place,” said Joe Rajchel, Reid International Airport spokesperson.

The $4.9 million project is expected to be completed in early 2023. The project will take place in seven phases and is beginning at the northernmost end of the airport near Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines.