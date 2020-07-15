Construction progress continues at Allegiant Stadium, photo of green field released

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Things are coming together in and around Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The NFL franchise facility released a picture Wednesday morning of its bright green field.
In the tweet, Allegiant Stadium said “How many laps do you think you could run on this field?”
Construction of the $2 billion stadium is scheduled to be complete by the end of July.
The Raiders are set to play their first game on Thursday, August 27, a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Garth Brooks is scheduled to perform as the stadium’s first concert on August 22.
Allegiant Stadium was paid for with a mix of public and private funds.