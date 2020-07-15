Construction progress continues at Allegiant Stadium, photo of green field released

Picture of the field at Allegiant Stadium. Courtesy: Allegiant Stadium, Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Things are coming together in and around Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL franchise facility released a picture Wednesday morning of its bright green field.

In the tweet, Allegiant Stadium said “How many laps do you think you could run on this field?”

Construction of the $2 billion stadium is scheduled to be complete by the end of July.

The Raiders are set to play their first game on Thursday, August 27, a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Garth Brooks is scheduled to perform as the stadium’s first concert on August 22.

Allegiant Stadium was paid for with a mix of public and private funds.