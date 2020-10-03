Construction planned on McCarran Airport connector tunnels throughout October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those of you who commute near McCarran International Airport, be on the lookout for road work throughout the next few weeks. Crews are set to begin annual maintenance work on the airport connector tunnels.

The work will be Tuesday-Thursday each week from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. each morning.

The southbound tunnel will be reduced to one lane for overnight work on:

October 6-8

October 13-15

The northbound tunnel will be reduced to one lane for overnight work on:

October 20-22

October 27-29

Officials say the lanes will be reopened when work is not in progress.