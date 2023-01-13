LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction is moving along on Durango Station — the newest Station Casinos resort coming to the southwest Las Vegas valley. The new sprawling resort will be located at 215 and Durango.

While construction is currently underway with traffic congestion, getting to work surprisingly hasn’t been too much of an issue for local business owners and employees.

Durango Station construction continues on Jan. 13, 2023. (KLAS)

“Right here on Durango, there’s a lot of traffic and it’s moving slow so people may be looking around and might notice our sign so it may be good for branding and benefit our business in the end,” Nick Pace, owner of Abel’s Bagels said.

Danielle Yeadon who works at Iced Out Barbershop next door said she hasn’t had any issues with the construction.

“It has not affected our business at all, and I haven’t heard any complaints about anybody being late because of the traffic,” she said.

I have found a way to get around it and it’s really just that tiny area off the freeway,” she added.

Upon completion, the $750 million project will be set on 71 acres at Durango Drive and the 215 southern beltway.

The 100,000-square-foot casino will also have a convention center and entertainment space with restaurants, a pool, and a sportsbook.

The property is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs in the area.

Local resident, Joseph Imperial is excited about it.”I love the changes and I think it will be good for this part of town. I think once it actually opens, there might be a little more traffic,” Imperial added.