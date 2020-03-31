Construction on Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere temporary halted due to global effects of coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The construction of MSG Sphere at The Venetian has temporarily been placed on hold. The MSG Sphere has come to a halt due to the widespread global effects of COVID-19 that have resulted in significant impediments to construction that are beyond the Company’s control, including disruptions to its supply chain.
The temporary suspension of the construction of the MSG Sphere, which is expected to become the largest spherical structure in the world, will have all work ceasing over approximately the next two weeks.
Last month, the 4th largest crawler crane in the world made its way to Las Vegas to help with the installation of the venue’s steel domed roof and exosphere.
The Company remains committed to building a state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas and looks forward to quickly and efficiently resuming construction as soon as practicable. However, as a result of this delay, the Company does not expect to achieve its goal of opening the venue in the calendar year 2021.