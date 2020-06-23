Construction on $4.3M Attesa Park begins as Inspirada continues building

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction has begun at Attesa Park, a $4.3 million project in west Henderson.

The new park will feature a children’s play area, basketball courts, group ramada, dog parks, a resident-only pool and more.

The park, a cooperative venture between the City of Henderson and the developers of Inspirada, will be dedicated to the city for public use upon opening — expected by the end of the year.

“Attesa Park is a wonderful addition to the City of Henderson’s parks and trails system, offering Inspirada residents a wide variety of recreation activities from basketball courts to a fun and interactive play area to a dog park,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March. “The City of Henderson works hard to provide residents with a network of high-quality parks, trails and green spaces within a 10-minute walk from their home so that everyone can enjoy our premier outdoor recreation amenities.”

Brian Kunec, general manager, Inspirada, LLC. and Mayor Debra March at Capriola Park in June.



Inspirada recently completed the second phase of the Capriola Park development, which included the addition of a basketball play wall, play ropes, shaded park benches and family ramada and BBQ, amongst others. Capriola Park is located at 2155 Via Firenze, Henderson, NV 89044.

“Attesa Park is the perfect addition to Inspirada, which already boasts unique community programming and a diverse range of residences developed by acclaimed builders,” said Brian Kunec, managing member, Inspirada, LLC.

