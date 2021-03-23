Construction of MSG Sphere moves along as domed roof takes shape

Video Courtesy: MSG Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction on MSG Sphere at The Venetian is moving along. A progress report released Tuesday states the venue’s concrete and steel domed roof is under installation.

Late last week, the company says crews successfully set the first piece of the dome’s steel frame – a “pie piece” shaped roof truss that weighs more than 100 tons and is nearly 200 feet long.

The state-of-the-art entertainment venue’s dome will be made up of 32 of these “pie pieces,” and altogether will weigh more than 13,000 tons with a surface area around 220,000 square feet.

Courtesy: MSG Entertainment

The pieces are welded and bolted together on the Sands Avenue construction site. They are then set into place almost 300 feet in the air.

Approximately 3,000 tons of steel will be used to build the roof frame.

Complete construction of MSG Sphere is expected in 2023.