LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction on UNLV’s brand new School of Medicine building is moving along nicely.

The foundation is set and on Saturday, crews poured concrete as the next step.

The building is expected to be around 135,000-square-feet and will allow the school to double, or event triple, its class size.

The new facility will include clinical skills training labs, simulation suites and more. It’s expected to open in summer 2022.