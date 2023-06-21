LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cause of Tuesday night’s massive apartment complex fire in the southwest Las Vegas valley is still under investigation.

A statement on Wednesday from the company building the unfinished project thanked the Clark County Fire Department for their work in investigating the blaze.

“The Associates of Martin-Harris Construction are disheartened by the fire on June 20, 2023, at our Kaktus Life III Project Site. We feel blessed that all of our associates and subcontractor tradespersons are accounted for with no injuries. We want to thank the Clark County Fire Department for their professionalism and will continue to work side by side with them while this event is under investigation,” said Guy Martin, president of Martin-Harris Construction.

As investigators search for clues to how the blaze started, a history of construction fires shows at least four enormous fires in the valley over the past 20 years. No one died in the fires, but they include some of the biggest blazes in Las Vegas history over the past 20 years:

Friday, March 10, 2023 — North Las Vegas firefighters battled a blaze at the intersection of N. 5th Street and W. Rome Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. Investigators have determined that the fire was caused by arson, and the investigation is continuing. That complex was about 70% finished when the fire hit, and it did not burn to the ground. It is a 150-unit complex.

Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 — The 206-unit Ely development at Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road burned after 11 p.m. on a Monday night. Investigators determined arson caused the fire.

Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 — A fire damaged several buildings in an apartment complex under construction near Rochelle Avenue and Hualapai Way in the southwest valley.

Sept. 4, 2003 — 349-unit complex under construction near Russell Road and Boulder Highway was destroyed. It was described as one of the worst fires in Clark County history. A 17-year-old boy was arrested after investigators determined arson was the cause of the fire.

Tuesday’s fire at the 614-unit Kaktus Life III complex, 8030 W. Maule Avenue, was partially fueled by winds of 20-25 mph. More than 12 hours later, the fire was still burning.

The building was an apartment complex under construction by TRU Development, planned for 614 residential units and more than 2,500 square feet of retail space.

Brian O’Neal with the Clark County Fire Department said the building had been declared a total loss. Portions of the building collapsed Wednesday morning as firefighters continued working at the scene.

Las Vegas history contains two of the most famous hotel fires in U.S. history:

MGM GRAND FIRE: On Nov. 21, 1980. 87 deaths

LAS VEGAS HILTON FIRE: On Feb. 10, 1981. 8 deaths

Other notable fires in recent years include: