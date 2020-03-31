Construction begins on quarantine center for homeless in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction started Tuesday on a new isolation and quarantine center at the Cashman Center in downtown Las Vegas. It will be able to serve 350 homeless individuals.

Clark County and the city of Las Vegas are joining forces to build and operate the ISO-Q center which is expected to be completed on April 6.

According to the news release, the complex will have separate areas for people — exposed to the virus — who are quarantined, an isolation area for those who test positive and have symptoms, and an isolation area for those who test positive but have no symptoms.

“This complex will give the homeless a safe and secure place to receive the care they need to get healthy,” County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “This facility will reduce the number of visits to our emergency rooms and help protect our most vulnerable population.”

The Cashman ISO-Q Complex will be a controlled access facility. American Medical Response will provide transportation for those who are diagnosed and have referrals from hospitals or the Southern Nevada Health District. Those who are in quarantine will need a referral from a local shelter partner.