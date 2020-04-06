Construction begins on new industrial project near Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction has started on a new industrial project near the Allegiant Stadium district.

Brass Diablo is a $2.5 million project on the southwest corner of Diablo Drive and Edmond Street and will offer 22,000 square feet of industrial space. It will accommodate two tenants.

“The location of Brass Diablo will provide great opportunities for the future tenants. The property has easy access to the valley freeways and is near the newly-formed Stadium District which has seen a substantial increase in real estate interest,” said Jason Kuckler, partner at Brass Cap Development.

Brass Diablo is one of latest Las Vegas valley projects by Brass Cap Development. Another project is the Southwest Industrial Center, formerly known as Nevada State Industrial Park.

“We’ve witnessed an exponential growth in demand for mid-bay industrial space in Southern Nevada over the past five years,” Kuckler said. “As the valley recovers from the pandemic, we expect the growth to continue throughout the market.”