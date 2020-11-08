Construction begins Monday on Nellis Boulevard project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Changes are coming to a roadway that sees more than 30,000 cars daily. Construction begins next week on Nellis Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Craig Road.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) start work on the 10-mile upgrade on the east side of the valley on Monday, Nov. 9.

The $26 million Nellis Boulevard Rehabilitation Project will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly corridor.

Asphalt and streetlights will be replaced, and new signals will be posted at the major intersections of Sahara Avenue, Charleston Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

New handicap accessible ramps, sidewalks and driveways will also be installed. Construction will happen Sunday nights through Friday evenings.

During construction, there will be lane restrictions. NDOT encourages drivers to use caution when traveling through the work zone, pay attention to construction signs, or take alternate routes when possible.

By mid 2022, this project will not only make the drive or walk easier, it will also add more than 300 jobs.