LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) is urging people to shut off their water irrigation systems during times of heavy rain.

With monsoon season in effect, now is the time to take advantage of naturally provided water for landscape irrigation. The SNWA said in a press release that by temporarily shutting down irrigation systems, residents and businesses can save upwards of 90 million gallons of water during rainy weather.

Residents and businesses are also reminded to follow the community’s mandatory summer watering schedule, which prohibits watering between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., when water can be lost to winds and high temperatures. This remains in effect until Sept. 1. Sunday watering is prohibited year-round.